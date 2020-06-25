UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernmental Commission To Meet In Caracas As Pandemic Ends

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in Caracas as Pandemic Ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia and Venezuela have agreed that the intergovernmental commission would meet in Caracas as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Arreaza spoke to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. According to Borisov's office, the two discussed bilateral cooperation.

"We reviewed our cooperation in spheres of transport, energy, health, culture, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education. We have very active economic cooperation with Russia.

The intergovernmental commission meeting could not happen because of the pandemic. But we agreed to meet as soon as all restrictions are lifted and the sanitary situation is settled both in Russia and Venezuela," Arreaza said at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday.

The commission was originally expected to meet in Caracas. A Russian-Venezuelan commission on trade and economic cooperation was set to convene in May.

Arreaza has come to Moscow to head Venezuela's delegation at the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Moscow Russia Agriculture Caracas Venezuela May World War All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

45 minutes ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.