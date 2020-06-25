Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in Caracas as Pandemic Ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia and Venezuela have agreed that the intergovernmental commission would meet in Caracas as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Arreaza spoke to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. According to Borisov's office, the two discussed bilateral cooperation.

"We reviewed our cooperation in spheres of transport, energy, health, culture, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education. We have very active economic cooperation with Russia.

The intergovernmental commission meeting could not happen because of the pandemic. But we agreed to meet as soon as all restrictions are lifted and the sanitary situation is settled both in Russia and Venezuela," Arreaza said at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday.

The commission was originally expected to meet in Caracas. A Russian-Venezuelan commission on trade and economic cooperation was set to convene in May.

Arreaza has come to Moscow to head Venezuela's delegation at the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory.