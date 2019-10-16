UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Venezuelan Officials Discuss Agriculture Cooperation - Venezuelan Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Russian, Venezuelan Officials Discuss Agriculture Cooperation - Venezuelan Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin and Venezuelan Agriculture and Lands Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo have assessed bilateral agriculture agreements and studied new joint projects during their recent meeting, the Venezuelan Ministry of Agriculture and Lands said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 46th session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Committee on World Food Security, which runs from October 14-18 in Rome.

"During their meeting, the sides have studied existing trade in various agricultural spheres, as well as new joint projects that will assist further expanding bilateral relations and promote Venezuela's food sovereignty and independence," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Soteldo and Levin have agreed that Russian officials should pay a visit to the Latin American country within a short period of time.

"As a result, a decision has been made that Venezuela will invite representatives of the Russian authorities to hold a working visit in coming days to resolve matters related to phytosanitary and zoosanitary measures," the Venezuelan ministry concluded.

Russia and Venezuela signed an agriculture cooperation agreement at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, held in Moscow in April.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Twitter Agriculture Visit Castro Rome Levin Independence Venezuela April October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

9 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

9 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

9 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

9 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

9 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.