Russian, Venezuelan Officials Discuss Agriculture Cooperation - Venezuelan Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin and Venezuelan Agriculture and Lands Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo have assessed bilateral agriculture agreements and studied new joint projects during their recent meeting, the Venezuelan Ministry of Agriculture and Lands said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 46th session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Committee on World Food Security, which runs from October 14-18 in Rome.

"During their meeting, the sides have studied existing trade in various agricultural spheres, as well as new joint projects that will assist further expanding bilateral relations and promote Venezuela's food sovereignty and independence," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Soteldo and Levin have agreed that Russian officials should pay a visit to the Latin American country within a short period of time.

"As a result, a decision has been made that Venezuela will invite representatives of the Russian authorities to hold a working visit in coming days to resolve matters related to phytosanitary and zoosanitary measures," the Venezuelan ministry concluded.

Russia and Venezuela signed an agriculture cooperation agreement at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, held in Moscow in April.