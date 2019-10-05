UrduPoint.com
Russian-Venezuelan Trade Can Show Serious Growth In Coming Years - Russian Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Trade between Russia and Venezuela can significantly grow in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Trade between Russia and Venezuela can significantly grow in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday.

"Venezuela is an important trade partner of Russia. According to Russian statistics, trade between the two countries increased by 24.7 percent in 2018, compared to 2017, and amounted to $85.

3 million," Borisov said during the co-chairs meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission in Caracas.

According to the deputy prime minister, both Russian exports to Venezuela and imports from it are on the rise.

"This year, the trend toward an increase in mutual trade indicators remains. Given the current positive dynamics, I consider bringing trade turnover to a level of at least $150 million as a realistic goal," Borisov said.

