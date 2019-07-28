UrduPoint.com
Russian Vessel Detained By North Korean Border Guards Released - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:10 AM

Russian Vessel Detained by North Korean Border Guards Released - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel detained by North Korean border guards has been released, the Russian embassy in North Korea said on Sunday.

"On July 27, Xianghailin-8 was released due to the coordinated work of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the statement said.

On July 17, North Korean border guards detained the Xianghailin-8 and escorted it to the port city of Wonsan with 17 crew members on board. North Korea said that the vessel was detained for illegally crossing the country's water borders. Meanwhile, the shipowner said the vessel had sailed along its usual route and had not crossed the 12-mile zone. The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery said that the seizure was illegal.

