UrduPoint.com

Russian Vessel Near Nord Stream Pipelines Before Blasts

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Russian vessel near Nord Stream pipelines before blasts

A Russian navy vessel specialised in submarine operations was photographed near the sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines just prior to the mysterious September blasts, Danish daily Information said Friday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A Russian navy vessel specialised in submarine operations was photographed near the sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines just prior to the mysterious September blasts, Danish daily Information said Friday.

The prosecutor leading Sweden's investigation into the sabotage confirmed the existence of the hitherto publicly unknown photographs.

"I'm aware of the information from before... This is not new information to us," Mats Ljungqvist told AFP.

The newspaper said the submarine rescue ship SS-750 was photographed in the Baltic Sea four days before the still-unexplained explosions on the pipelines linking Russia to Germany.

The ship carries a mini submarine.

"The Danish military confirmed that 26 photos of the Russian vessel were taken from a Danish patrol boat in the zone located east of Bornholm on September 22, 2022," Information said, adding that the photos were classified.

The Danish military has not responded to AFP's request for comment.

Ljungqvist said he could not comment on the photographs' significance to the Swedish investigation, noting it was "confidential".

Seven months after the spectacular blasts on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, it has yet to be established who was responsible despite criminal investigations in the countries bordering the damaged part of the pipelines -- Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

The New York Times reported in March that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating that a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible, without the involvement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German prosecutors subsequently said that, in January, investigators had searched a ship suspected of having transported explosives used in the blasts.

In March, Ljungqvist said it was "still unclear" who was behind the sabotage, calling it "a complex case".

"Our Primary assumption is that a state is behind it."A former Danish intelligence officer turned analyst, Jacob Kaarsbo, told Information that the presence of the SS-750 in the zone "sheds light on what was going on in the region in the preceding days".

The confirmation was of particular interest "because we know it is capable of carrying out such an operation", he said.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Nord New York Sweden Denmark January March September Criminals Gas From Mini

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

4 minutes ago
 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Eur ..

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

4 minutes ago
 Hailey College to launch BBA (Replica) program fro ..

Hailey College to launch BBA (Replica) program from Fall 2023

39 seconds ago
 China's digital economy grew to $7.25 trillion in ..

China's digital economy grew to $7.25 trillion in 2022: report

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.