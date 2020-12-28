Russian Vessel Sank In Barents Sea, Fate Of 17 People Unknown - Emergencies Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia's Onega ship sank in the Barents Sea near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago with 19 people on board, of whom two were saved, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.
According to preliminary estimates, the incident in Russia's north was due to formation of ice.
"The crew consisted of 19 people. Two people were saved," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.
A search and rescue operation is being conducted.