Russian Vessels Monitored Passage of UK Destroyer in Black Sea - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian vessels monitored the passage of a UK destroyer in international waters on Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, adding that the UK ship's crew was warned about exercises nearby.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

The UK embassy's attache was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea. As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST. As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity," Wallace said, as quoted by the UK Defense Ministry on Twitter.