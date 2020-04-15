Russian veterans urge Putin to postpone WWII parade over virus

Russian veterans on Wednesday urged President Vladimir Putin to postpone a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in World War II, due to the coronavirus risk to participants

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Russian veterans on Wednesday urged President Vladimir Putin to postpone a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in World War II, due to the coronavirus risk to participants.

Russia has so far not dropped plans to hold a massive parade with thousands of troops marching through Red Square on May 9, despite a national lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic and a ban on large public events.

A letter signed by the heads of three veterans' organisations was sent to Putin, Russian news agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised "this appeal will be looked at," Interfax news agency reported.

Putin did not mention the parade at a televised government meeting on Wednesday afternoon.