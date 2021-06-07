Russian Veterinary Service Says Hungary Interested in Acquiring COVID-19 Vaccine for Pets

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Hungary is interested in Carnivac-Cov, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine for animals, with a view to using it for dogs rather than fur animals, Sergey Dankvert, the head of the Russian veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told reporters on Monday.

According to Dankvert, the vaccine dossier was sent to Hungary and Thailand, and the latter would likely fast-track approval of the shot, while Hungary has to coordinate relevant decisions with the European Commission.

"In Hungary, it is interesting that they are interested [in the vaccine] not for fur farms, but dogs. They said that they have a very serious social pressure with regard to dogs," Dankvert said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In mid-May, Yulia Melano, an aide to the Rosselkhoznadzor chief, said that major Thai pharmaceutical manufacturer Supreme Pharmatech was interested in purchasing Carnivac-Cov, which is the world's first and currently the only COVID-19 vaccine for animals. It was developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health, an institution under Rosselkhoznadzor. The post-inoculation immunity is estimated to last six months.

SPIEF-2021 was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya was an official media partner of the event.