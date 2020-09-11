UrduPoint.com
Russian VGTRK Broadcaster Says Apple Blocked Company's Apps In App Store In Ukraine

Fri 11th September 2020

Russian VGTRK Broadcaster Says Apple Blocked Company's Apps in App Store in Ukraine

Apple deleted four applications of the Russian VGTRK broadcaster from its Ukrainian store, the company told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Apple deleted four applications of the Russian VGTRK broadcaster from its Ukrainian store, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

"The blocking was done at the request of the Ukrainian Security Service," the press service of the state broadcaster said.

