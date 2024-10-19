Open Menu

Russian Victory Would Bring 'chaos': French FM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Russian victory would bring 'chaos': French FM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned in Kyiv on Saturday that if Russia defeats Ukraine on the battlefield it would sow "chaos" in the international system.

His visit, underlining Paris's unflinching support for Ukraine, comes at the end of a week in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" to defeat Russia and called for beefed-up Western backing.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, Barrot said: "A Russian victory would consecrate the law of the strongest and precipitate the international order towards chaos."

Referring to a different proposal outlined by Zelensky which details Kyiv's principles for a just and lasting peace, Barrot added: "Our exchanges ... must enable us to advance President Zelensky's peace plan."

Sybiga thanked Paris for its support for Ukraine, including the training of Ukrainian troops, and said the two countries had formed a "special partnership."

He also warned the involvement of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia carried a "huge threat of further escalation" and risked the war "going beyond the current borders and boundaries".

Seoul's spy agency said Friday that North Korea had decided to send "large-scale" troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, reporting that 1,500 special forces were already in Russia's Far East and undergoing training.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Friday voiced their "resolve to continue supporting Ukraine in its efforts to secure a just and lasting peace".

Zelensky was in Paris earlier this month as part of a whirlwind diplomatic tour of Kyiv's key allies.

He has yet to gain backing on the specific proposals of his "victory plan", whose central plea -- for an immediate invitation to join NATO -- is widely viewed as unrealistic.

Zelensky's blueprint also rejects territorial concessions, calls for allies to lift restrictions on using donated long-range weapons against Russian military sites, and suggests deploying a "non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on Ukrainian territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Visit Germany Paris Seoul North Korea

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

2 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

4 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

4 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

4 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

4 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

5 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World