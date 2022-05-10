UrduPoint.com

Russian Video Platform Rutube Denies Media Reports On Loss Of Source Code In Cyberattack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Russian Video Platform Rutube Denies Media Reports on Loss of Source Code in Cyberattack

Russian video platform Rutube on Tuesday denied media reports that hackers managed to completely remove the website's code, and said it was still restoring the operation of the service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian video platform Rutube on Tuesday denied media reports that hackers managed to completely remove the website's code, and said it was still restoring the operation of the service.

On Monday, an cyberattack targeted the Russian video platform, prompting reports on the loss of the website's source code.

"The restoration will require more time than the technical engineers expected. However, dire forecasts have nothing to do with a real state of things: the source code is available, and the software library is safe.

A process of restoring segments of the file system of cloud computing and databases on several servers is underway," Rutube said on Telegram.

The statement also said that the restoration works are continuing for the second day and that the attack was the most powerful since the platform's launch in 2006.

It added that the main difficulty is to restore the infrastructure, consisting of hundreds of servers, fixing each of them manually.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Media

Recent Stories

Awn Chaudhary appointed as adviser to PM on Sports ..

Awn Chaudhary appointed as adviser to PM on Sports, Tourism

28 minutes ago
 PBS deputes trained staff in all 487 districts to ..

PBS deputes trained staff in all 487 districts to conduct 7th population census

51 seconds ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

52 seconds ago
 RCEP trade pact boosts export of famous Chinese pi ..

RCEP trade pact boosts export of famous Chinese pickle

54 seconds ago
 Nighat condemns killing of nurse

Nighat condemns killing of nurse

57 seconds ago
 SAARC Chamber appreciates dispatch of relief goods ..

SAARC Chamber appreciates dispatch of relief goods for Afghanistan

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.