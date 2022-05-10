Russian Video Platform Rutube Denies Media Reports on Loss of Source Code in Cyberattack

Russian video platform Rutube on Tuesday denied media reports that hackers managed to completely remove the website's code, and said it was still restoring the operation of the service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian video platform Rutube on Tuesday denied media reports that hackers managed to completely remove the website's code, and said it was still restoring the operation of the service.

On Monday, an cyberattack targeted the Russian video platform, prompting reports on the loss of the website's source code.

"The restoration will require more time than the technical engineers expected. However, dire forecasts have nothing to do with a real state of things: the source code is available, and the software library is safe.

A process of restoring segments of the file system of cloud computing and databases on several servers is underway," Rutube said on Telegram.

The statement also said that the restoration works are continuing for the second day and that the attack was the most powerful since the platform's launch in 2006.

It added that the main difficulty is to restore the infrastructure, consisting of hundreds of servers, fixing each of them manually.