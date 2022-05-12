Russian Video Platform Rutube Restores Operation After Massive Cyberattack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian video platform Rutube has restored the operation after the massive cyberattack, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Monday, the website became unavailable over the cyberattack. On Tuesday, media reported that hackers had managed to completely remove the website's code but the platform later denied that.

Rutube said that 99.5 percent of videos on the platform were already available for users.

The website added that it was also working on restoring tools for content makers.