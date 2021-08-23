UrduPoint.com

Russian, Vietnamese, Chinese Ships Partake In Firing Competition At Int'l Army Games

Russian, Vietnamese, Chinese Ships Partake in Firing Competition at Int'l Army Games

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Warships of Russia, Vietnam and China have put out to sea for a firing competition as part of the Sea Cup-2021 contest at the International Army Games 2021, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Monday.

The International Army Games 2021, the seventh in a series, will be held across eleven countries, including Belarus, China, Serbia and Qatar.

"Ships of the Russian Navy, the Vietnamese Navy and the Chinese Navy put out to sea to take part in the first stage of the Sea Cup competition within the framework of the International Army Games ARMY-2021.

On the first day of the competition, the crews of the ships ... will fire at a floating mine," the fleet said in a statement.

Russia has hosted the games annually since 2015, gathering military teams from across the world to compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, sniper shooting, a flight crew competition and a combat ship crew competition, among others. The seventh edition of the event will be held from August 22-September 4 across eleven countries, including Belarus, Serbia and Qatar.

