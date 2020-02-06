Russian, Vietnamese Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Vietnamese counterpart, Ngo Xuan Lich, discussed bilateral military cooperation during their meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"We have strong ties of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam ... We have accumulated a unique experience of working together, which is based on long-term friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation," Shoigu was quoted as saying in the statement.

The defense minister went on by saying that for the first time in seven decades of diplomatic relations, Russia and Vietnam are holding a cross-year, which confirms a special nature of the relationship between the two countries.

"We are always open to a substantive conversation about the development of our mutually beneficial military and defense industry cooperation," Shoigu added.

The Vietnamese defense minister, in turn, congratulated his counterpart on his recent reappointment as the defense minister.

"Allow me to cordially congratulate you on your appointment as the Russian defense minister in the new government. This underlines your credibility and your role in the defense of the country," the Vietnamese defense minister said.

Both ministers noted that the meeting took place in the year marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Vietnamese diplomatic relations.