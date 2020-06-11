UrduPoint.com
Russian, Vietnamese Presidents Discuss Energy, Including Peaceful Atom Projects - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, discussed by phone energy issues, including the launch of new projects in the field of power generation and peaceful atom, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, discussed by phone energy issues, including the launch of new projects in the field of power generation and peaceful atom, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Vietnamese side.

"Specific directions for further development of bilateral relations were thoroughly discussed. Interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation was highlighted, including maximizing the potential of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam. The importance of cooperation in the energy sector, both in the framework of existing hydrocarbon production projects and in the launch of new ones, in particular, in the field of electric power generation and peaceful atom," the statement says.

The two leaders praised the cooperation and mutual assistance in the fight against COVID-19, including the supply of diagnostic tools and personal protective equipment, as well as dispatch of Russian experts to Vietnam.

In addition, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on international and regional issues, taking into account Russia's presidency this year in the SCO and BRICS, and Vietnam's in ASEAN and the East Asian Summit.

The Vietnamese leader also congratulated Vladimir Putin and the Russians on the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II and the Day of Russia.

"Mutual satisfaction with the state of the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership was expressed. It was especially noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries," the Kremlin added.

