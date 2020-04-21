UrduPoint.com
Russian, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation In Combating COVID-19 - Government

Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, the Russia government said on Tuesday

"The heads of government discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the fight against the new coronavirus infection with a focus on developing contacts between medical specialists and healthcare institutions of Russia and Vietnam," it said.

Phuc invited Mishustin to pay an official visit to Vietnam once all coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, it said.

The two prime ministers also discussed the implementation of large joint projects in the industrial, oil, gas and electricity sectors, it said.

"Particular attention was paid to the construction of new power generation facilities in Vietnam and the creation of assembly plants for Russian cars," it said.

Mishustin and Phuc also emphasized the importance of the agreement on a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam, primarily in the context of the development of Russian-Vietnamese trade and economic cooperation and the expansion of bilateral trade.

