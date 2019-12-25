UrduPoint.com
Russian, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday discussed with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, urgent bilateral issues, including trade and economic cooperation, during a telephone conversation, the Russian government's press service said.

"On 24 December 2019, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev received a telephone call from Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc," the press service said.

According to the press service, the parties addressed urgent issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the implementation of joint projects in industry, energy, agriculture and other areas.

Earlier in December, Medvedev held a meeting with Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, focusing on bilateral cooperation in different fields, including trade and economy.

Russia considers Vietnam as one of its important partners in Asia. During the last high level meeting that took place in May, the countries' top officials signed a range of agreements aimed at further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

