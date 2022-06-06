Russian Village at Border With Ukraine Shelled, Governor of Kursk Region Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) A village at Russia's border with Ukraine was shelled on Monday morning, Governor of the Russian Kursk Region Roman Starovoit said.

"Today, early in the morning, the village of Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district was shelled again. Attacks were made on the bridge and local enterprises," Starovoit said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He added that information on damages and possible casualties is being verified.