UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Village Quarantined Over African Swine Fever

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russian Village Quarantined Over African Swine Fever

A village in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd was put on quarantine on Tuesday after an outbreak of African swine fever, regional authorities told Sputnik

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A village in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd was put on quarantine on Tuesday after an outbreak of African swine fever, regional authorities told Sputnik.

"Quarantine has been declared in a 5 kilometer [3 mile] radius around the village, which has only two households keeping pigs.

Other villages were not affected," an official said.

The outbreak in Petropavlovka is the first episode in the region this year. This severe viral disease affects domestic and wild pigs and pork products.

The World Organization for Animal Health says there is no approved vaccine for this strain of swine fever, which is not dangerous to humans but is deadly in pigs and can wreak havoc in the meat industry.

Related Topics

World Russia Volgograd Industry

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Yemeni Minister Urges Griffiths to Be Tougher With ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.