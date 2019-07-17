Russian Village Quarantined Over African Swine Fever

A village in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd was put on quarantine on Tuesday after an outbreak of African swine fever, regional authorities told Sputnik

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A village in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd was put on quarantine on Tuesday after an outbreak of African swine fever, regional authorities told Sputnik.

"Quarantine has been declared in a 5 kilometer [3 mile] radius around the village, which has only two households keeping pigs.

Other villages were not affected," an official said.

The outbreak in Petropavlovka is the first episode in the region this year. This severe viral disease affects domestic and wild pigs and pork products.

The World Organization for Animal Health says there is no approved vaccine for this strain of swine fever, which is not dangerous to humans but is deadly in pigs and can wreak havoc in the meat industry.