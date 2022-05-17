UrduPoint.com

Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

Published May 17, 2022

A Russian village in the Belgorod region was shelled from the Ukrainian side on Tuesday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) A Russian village in the Belgorod region was shelled from the Ukrainian side on Tuesday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The head of the Graivoronsky district, Gennady Bondarev, has just reported on the shelling of the village of Bezymeno by Ukraine. One person was lightly injured," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

