Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) One person was injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Zhuravlevka in Russia's border region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"There is shelling from the Ukrainian side of our village Zhuravlevka.

According to the report of the head of the settlement, Anzhelika Samoilova, five households were damaged. There is one injured - a young man with a deep shrapnel wound," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.