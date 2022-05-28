UrduPoint.com

Russian Village Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 12:24 AM

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Russian village of Nekhoteyevka was shelled from Ukraine on Friday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday, adding that one person was injured.

"Special services report about the shelling of the village of Nekhoteyevka.

There is destruction: 8 buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. There is one injured, a man with a shrapnel wound to the shin. All necessary medical assistance is provided," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

