Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday that the Spodariushino village was shelled from Ukraine, adding that there were no casualties among civilians following the incident.

"The Spodariushino village was shelled by Ukraine. There were no casualties among the civilian population. There was no destruction of residential and social facilities," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.