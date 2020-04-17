UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Virus Cases Top 32,000, Putin Warns Of 'very High' Risks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russian virus cases top 32,000, Putin warns of 'very high' risks

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of "very high" risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of "very high" risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces.

Official figures showed more than half of the new cases were registered in Moscow and the surrounding region. So far 273 deaths have been recorded in Russia, including 41 in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during a televised video-conference with regional governors, Putin said that "the risks surrounding the epidemic's spread are still very high, not just in Moscow but in many other Russian regions." Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday reported the completion of a 500-bed hospital built within weeks, which will start admitting patients Monday.

But Putin said every region must be equally prepared, even as several governors complained of a lack of medical equipment and specialist staff.

Vladimir region governor Vladimir Sipyagin said his region of 1.

36 million only has 71 ventilators and half the needed resuscitation experts.

To this Putin responded that governors "are sitting there in order to overcome challenges".

Moscow, Europe's largest city with some 12 million inhabitants, has been under lockdown since the end of March, but officials have complained that many residents are flouting confinement rules.

Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova warned the city "will face difficult weeks" ahead.

"The peak in morbidity should arrive in the next two to three weeks," she said in a video released on social media.

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

This week, city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Russia Europe Social Media Visit Car Vladimir Putin March May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Italy Sees Record Number of Recoveries From COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

US Military Reports 156 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

2 minutes ago

NASA to Launch US Astronauts to ISS on Crew Dragon ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Requested Health Evaluation for Ya ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.