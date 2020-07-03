Russian Voyagers Re-Start Trip Around World From US on Ancient Boat Replica - Captain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) A Russian group of voyagers conducting around-the-world trip on a replica of an ancient wooden boat have restarted their journey after spending a prolonged period in the United States, the group's captain Sergey Sinelnik told Sputnik.

"Finally, we floated off the boat after a month of preparatory works in a maintenance depot near the city of Annapolis in the US state of Maryland," Sinelnik said.

The group is undertaking the voyage on a 40-feet sailboat named Pilgrim, a replica of the 18th century vessel Pomor, which is currently moving north of Baltimore.

Sinelnik, who has engaged in several long voyages on wooden boats in the past, avoided talking about specific plans during the current voyage because of restrictions imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The situation is very fluid, a lot of businesses and places are closed," Sinelnik said, referring to the US Customs and Border Protection office in Baltimore, where the group hopes to extend its permit to stay in the US waters.

Sinelink said the main goal of the voyage this year is to reach the Great Lakes. However, he noted that one of the gates on the way to the Great Lakes was closed at the height of the pandemic and should open in early August, but nobody at present can guarantee that it will be opened.

"At the Great Lakes, we plan to sail to Chicago or Duluth, the western-most point we can reach by water," Sinelnik said.

Further, the crew has to find a way to transfer the boat to the West Coast or to Snake River in the Pacific Northwest region, he said.

"We should carry the boat more than 1,300 miles over land, but currently these are only dreams and plans," Sinelnik added.

While saying in Annapolis, Maryland, the crew conducted boat maintenance, but also accepted guests on board and engaged in discussions on Russian Orthodox Christianity, culture and the art of wood building.

"Despite the boat being located in a maintenance depot, more than 100 people from Washington, DC, Baltimore and other nearby cities visited us. The kids were happy," Sinelnik said.

Awaiting the re-start of their voyage, the crew also tried to fundraise money for the trip. Sinelnik thanked everyone who donated money, but also food and assisted the crew to stay in Maryland during the winter period.

"God willing, we will be able to reach our goal with these great people's help," Sinelnik said.

The captain explained the additional funds are mostly needed to cover the expensive transportation costs over land.

He also pointed out that wooden boats are different in that they requires particular care, including equipment repairs and moisture treatment of the wooden parts.

"We spent two weeks to 'feed' the wood with water, putting sprinklers outside and wet clothes inside," Sinelnik said.

The Pilgrim's crew said they hope to eventually reach Alaska - the land of the Russian America in the 19th century - but probably not this year.

"Alaska is too far," Sinelnik said referring to the possibility to arrive there this year, but can be reached later in the future. "We will move forward step by step."

The crew said they want to visit places where Russians lived more than 200 years ago and the places where St. Herman of Alaska preached Orthodox Christianity.

Last year, Sinelnik sailed to the United States with his wife and two sons. This time around, Sinelnik came alone and enlisted the crew from local residents, mostly from the Russian diaspora.

"A lot of guys are Russia, Kazakhstan, Europe wanted to go with me this time, but the US consulates closed due to the pandemic, so they were unable to get visas," Sinelnik said. "I was hoping for their participation, but thank God, there are people here who want to go."

CREW DEMOSTRATES RUSSIAN CULTURE

The group started the trip three years ago from Petrazavodsk in Russia's Karelia region. On the way to the United States, the group visited Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Germany the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal and the Canary and Caribbean Islands.

Sinelnik said one of the most rewarding aspects of the voyage is the camaraderie but also the possibility to meet other people.

Meeting visitors on board the vessel, the crew demonstrates Russian cultural traditions while learning traditions of other countries themselves, he said.

"The people who have been visiting our boat have shown great interest in Russian culture and shipbuilding. The Pilgrim made a big impression on them as the viewed with great attention," Sinelnik said. "We were proud to show the boat."