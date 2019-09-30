Russian Wanted in US for Internet Fraud Objects to Extradition from Spain - Court Source

A Russian man who was arrested in Spain's Valencia on US charges of Internet fraud has refused voluntary extradition to the United States, a source in the National Court of Spain told Sputnik

The suspect was arrested on September 20 in the Valencia airport, where he had arrived together with his girlfriend and child. He has attended a hearing at the Spanish National Court via video link.

"[The court] has ruled to place him in custody pending extradition hearings. The US has 40 days to complete all necessary formalities... He said he did not agree to an extradition," the source said.

The suspect will appear in the National Court in Madrid in 40 days. The Russian embassy has confirmed his detention and is monitoring the case. Additionally, a diplomat from the Russian consulate general in Barcelona has met with the man.