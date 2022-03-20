Russian Warplanes Destroy 89 Ukrainian Military Targets During Day - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The Russian air force has destroyed 89 Ukrainian military objects and downed seven drones over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the day, the operative-tactical and army aviation has destroyed 89 Ukrainian military objects. This includes four command and control stations, two multiple rocket launchers, nine artillery weapons, and five depots of missile and artillery weapons and munitions, as well as 65 hubs of military equipment," Konashenkov said in a briefing.

The Russian air defense systems have destroyed seven Ukrainian drones, the spokesman said.

"The Russian armed forces are completing the destruction of the Donbass nationalist battalion," Konashenkov said.

The Russian forces advanced 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) during the day, reaching the settlement of Nikolske and, in coordination with the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic, blocking the settlement of Solodke, the spokesman said.

In the course of advance, the Russian forces "destroyed up to 60 militants, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, six units of field artillery weapons and grenade launchers belonging to nationalists," he said.