Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacific islands: Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a US submarine near the Kuril Islands to force it to leave the country's territorial waters, Moscow said Saturday, amid raging tensions over Ukraine.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer detected a US submarine in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands, the defence ministry said. When the boat ignored demands to leave, the crew of the frigate "used appropriate means," the ministry added without providing further details.