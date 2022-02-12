UrduPoint.com

Russian Warship Chases Off US Submarine Near Pacific Islands: Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacific islands: Moscow

A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a US submarine near the Kuril Islands to force it to leave the country's territorial waters, Moscow said Saturday, amid raging tensions over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A Russian anti-submarine destroyer chased off a US submarine near the Kuril Islands to force it to leave the country's territorial waters, Moscow said Saturday, amid raging tensions over Ukraine.

During planned military drills the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer detected a US Navy Virginia class submarine in Russian territorial waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific, the defence ministry said.

When the submarine ignored demands to surface, the crew of the frigate "used appropriate means" and the US submarine left at full speed, the ministry said without providing further details.

The ministry also said it had summoned the US defence attache in Moscow over the incident.

"In connection with the violation by the US Navy submarine of the state border of the Russian Federation, the defence attache at the US embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian defence ministry", the defence ministry said.

The incident came amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West that have seen Moscow surround Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops, with Washington warning that an all-out invasion could begin "any day."Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday condemned the claims as a "provocation".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Virginia Border

Recent Stories

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes aga ..

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes against Scotland

56 seconds ago
 Protests against Covid curbs, counter-demos in Zur ..

Protests against Covid curbs, counter-demos in Zurich

59 seconds ago
 'Unite and fight': Ukrainians march in face of Rus ..

'Unite and fight': Ukrainians march in face of Russia threat

1 minute ago
 Shabbir Shah praises IIOJK people for giving tough ..

Shabbir Shah praises IIOJK people for giving tough political fight to India

1 minute ago
 Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasa ..

Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasaan Khawar

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Reiterated to Blinken That Russia Has No In ..

Lavrov Reiterated to Blinken That Russia Has No Intention to Attack Ukraine - Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>