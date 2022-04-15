UrduPoint.com

Russian Warship Moskva Sinks - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which was damaged after ammunition explosion, has sunk during stormy weather, the Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the port of destination, the ship lost its balance due to damage to the hull received during the fire following the detonation of ammunition. The ship sank in a stormy sea," the ministry said in a statement.

