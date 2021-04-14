Russian Warships Enter Black Sea for Routine Combat Readiness Check - Fleet

Warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Wednesday entered the water area to conduct live-fire training as part of routine combat readiness checks, the fleet said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Wednesday entered the water area to conduct live-fire training as part of routine combat readiness checks, the fleet said in a statement.

"A detachment of the Black Sea Fleet ships was dispatched to the sea to live fire as part of the winter check," the statement said.

It added that the detachment included the Admiral Makarov frigate, Grayvoron and Vyshniy Volochyok small missile ships, Samum hoverborne guided missile corvette and Ivan Golubets minesweeper, among others.

"The crews will conduct solo and joint test live fire," the BSF added.

Naval aircraft will also take part in the drills.

Two US destroyers � USS Roosevelt and USS Donald Cook � are expected to pass through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea on April 14-15 amid the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On Friday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about two of its destroyers that would pass through the strait. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on the same day that the United States was routinely operating and conducting operations in the Black Sea and throughout the European Command area of responsibility.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, in comments to Sputnik, earlier warned that the increased activity of NATO in the Black Sea had complicated the security situation in the region.