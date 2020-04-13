Russian Watchdog Affiliate Develops COVID-19 Tests for Animals

Russian biosecurity watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday that its affiliate, the Federal Center for Animal Health (ARRIAH), had developed the first-ever specialized tests for diagnosing COVID-19 in animals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian biosecurity watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday that its affiliate, the Federal Center for Animal Health (ARRIAH), had developed the first-ever specialized tests for diagnosing COVID-19 in animals.

"The first test system for diagnosing the pathogen that causes the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 in animals has been created in Russia. It was developed by Rosselkhoznadzor's research agency ARRIAH," Yulia Melano, an aide to the watchdog's head, said at a briefing.�

The test is based on the polymerase chain reaction method using animals' oral, nasal and, possibly, fecal and rectal samples.

According to ARRIAH senior research fellow Ilya Chvala, the tests can be used for different animals, including such companion pets as cats and dogs.

The priority regions to be provided with these tests will be Russian cities with high COVID-19 toll and international airports, ARRIAH experts said.

Rosselkhoznadzor said it would provide further details on when the tests would become commercially available in a different communication.