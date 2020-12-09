Russian Watchdog Bans Import of Armenian Tomatoes, Peppers Over Pepino Mosaic Virus

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced on Wednesday it would ban import of tomatoes and peppers from Armenia's Armavir Province starting December 14 due to detection of Pepino mosaic virus in the vegetables

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) announced on Wednesday it would ban import of tomatoes and peppers from Armenia's Armavir Province starting December 14 due to detection of Pepino mosaic virus in the vegetables.

On Tuesday, the food watchdog announced a ban on imports of Azerbaijain tomatoes and apples over detection of pests in products.

"Rosselkhoznadzor considers it necessary to ban import to Russia of tomatoes and peppers that exported and/or produced in the Armavir Province of the Republic of Armenia, starting December 14, 2020, to prevent export of the Pepino mosaic virus and its spreading on the territory of the Russian Federation. Infected vegetables have been previously delivered from this region," the watchdog said in a statement.