Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked the website of media project OVD-Info (designated in Russia as a foreign agent) per a decision of the Moscow Region's Lukhovitsky District Court.

"The requested website has been put on the register on the grounds detailed in Article 15.1 of the Federal Law No. 149-FZ of 27.07.

2006," an entry on Roskomnadzor's unified e-register of closed websites read.

The watchdog said that it had requested social networks to delete the accounts of OVD-Info.

The court banned the project's website having found that its content justifies actions by extremist and terrorist groups and their members, according to Roskomnadzor.

In late September, the Russian Justice Ministry listed OVD-Info as an unregistered public group acting as a foreign agent.