Russian Watchdog Calls On Twitter To Explain RIA Novosti Account Removal From Search Bar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russian Watchdog Calls on Twitter to Explain RIA Novosti Account Removal From Search Bar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded the Twitter administration to explain why the account of Russian news agency RIA Novosti was removed from the search results.

In light of Twitter's actions against RIA Novosti account, users who have not subscribed to the agency's account cannot find it either in Russia or abroad.

Previously, Twitter introduced the same measures against RT and Sputnik accounts. The Russian Foreign Ministry qualified the social network's actions as an act of censorship.

"Roskomnadzor has issued a request to Twitter Inc. to explain why the account of Russian information agency RIA Novosti is no longer available in the search results," the watchdog said in a statement, stressing that Twitter should provide a response "as soon as possible."

