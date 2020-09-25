UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog: Ecosystem In Norilsk May Take 18 Years To Recover From Oil Spill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russian Watchdog: Ecosystem in Norilsk May Take 18 Years to Recover From Oil Spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Ecosystem near the city of Norislk in northern Russia may take 18 years to recover after a diesel spill at a power station, the head of the fisheries watchdog, Ilya Shestakov, said Friday.

On May 29, some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river. According to Nornickel, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the spill was caused by melting permafrost, which destabilized the supports of the fuel tank.

"Our scientists carried out a systemic examination, Lake Pyasino was studied.

The results we have indicate that recovery will take 18 years," Shestakov said told reporters.

The watchdog found fish containing oil products, Shestakov said.

"This fish may be considered dead because it cannot be consumed, cannot be eaten. There may even be some mutations in the future," Shestakov added.

The watchdog estimates the damage to the water ecosystem of the area at 3.5 billion rubles ($45 million).

The Russian environment watchdog Rsoprirodnadzor has estimated the entire damage at 147 billion rubles. Nornickel is arguing that the fine has been set too high. The company reported that it had taken care of the clean up.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Water Russia Company Oil Fine Tank May Billion Million

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

18 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

29 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

32 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

7 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

7 minutes ago

Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision- ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.