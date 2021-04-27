Russian Watchdog Fines Apple $12Mln for Violation of Antimonopoly Legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple over $12 million for the violation of the antimonopoly legislation, the FAS said on Tuesday.

"On April 26, 2021, the FAS Russia imposed on Apple Inc. a turnover fine of 906,299,392.16 rubles (over $12 million) for violation of the antimonopoly legislation," the FAS said in a statement.

In August, the FAS ruled that Apple abused its dominant position in the app distribution market on two cases - having barriers for developers of parental control apps and having no clear rules for approving applications on the app store.

The case against Apple was opened at the request of the Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab which said that its version of the parental control program, Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK), was rejected by Apple, which introduced its own similar app called Screen Time in IOS 12 update.

According to the FAS, Apple has consistently limited tools for developing parental control apps since October 2018.

"The watchdog issued a directive to the company, which obliged it to remove from its documentation provisions to prevent third-party applications from entering the App Store for any reason, to prevent preferential terms for self-developed applications, and to ensure that developers of parental control applications can distribute them in the App Store without losing important functions. Apple was obliged to comply with the order by November 30 and report it to the FAS within five days from the date of implementation," the FAS added.