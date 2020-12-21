UrduPoint.com
Russian Watchdog Follows Genetic Mutations Of Coronavirus - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, keeps following genetic mutations of the coronavirus both in the country and abroad, and is ready to implement measures if needed, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Rospotrebnadzor continues following genetic mutations of the new coronavirus on the Russian territory and across the world, which may have influence on the possibility to identify the pathogen, and on COVID-19 treatment and prevention. Additional measures will be implemented if need arises," the response center said.

