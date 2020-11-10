Russian Watchdog Group Says Twitter Account Blocked Over Recently Published Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Committee on Defense of National Interests, a Russia-based watchdog group that reports on foreign funding of political and social activists in the country, announced on Tuesday that its Twitter account had been blocked by the social network due to the content it had published.

"On November 9, 2020, the Twitter account of the Committee on Defense of National Interest has been blocked once again.

This happened after our Committee had published another investigation about the European Commission going to earmark 900 million rubles [$11.7 million] to organize a network of human rights hubs in Russia and worldwide. The social network has blocked that content based on it allegedly violating 'Twitter rules,'" the organization said.

The group added that by doing so, Twitter had violated the principle of media independence, as well as the right of Russian citizens to receive reliable information.