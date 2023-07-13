Russian Watchdog Invalidates License of Anglo-American School of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The license for educational activities given to the Anglo-American School of Moscow (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) has been declared invalid, the register of licenses of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in education and Science (Rosobrnadzor) showed on Thursday.

The license was declared invalid by a Rosobrnadzor order of July 12, 2023.

In April, the court suspended the work of the Anglo-American School of Moscow for gross violations in the implementation of activities under the license.

The Moscow Department of Education and Science told Sputnik that the school was granted the license in May 2021, but there were no control activities, partly due to a moratorium on inspections.

The Anglo-American School of Moscow was founded in 1949, and from the moment of its creation has been focused on teaching children of diplomats. Up to 1,000 students have been enrolled in the school, according to the latest public data.