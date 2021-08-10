Russian Watchdog Labels FBK, Citizens' Rights Protection Fund as Extremist Organizations

Russia's Rosfinmonitoring financial watchdog included non-profit organizations Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (both labeled as foreign agents in Russia) in its list of organizations and individuals involved in extremist activities or terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Russia's Rosfinmonitoring financial watchdog included non-profit organizations Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (both labeled as foreign agents in Russia) in its list of organizations and individuals involved in extremist activities or terrorism.

An updated list of such organizations was released on the watchdog's website on Tuesday.