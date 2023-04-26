Russian Watchdog May Expand List of Foreign Firms Under Its External Management

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) on Wednesday admitted the possibility of expanding, if necessary, the list of foreign companies that can be transferred under the agency's external management in accordance with a new decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, Putin signed the decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo if Russian assets abroad are seized. German energy company Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and Fortum's stakes in Russian subsidiaries are among foreign assets that can be transferred to the Russian state property management agency.

"The list on enterprises under external management can be expanded if necessary," Rosimushchestvo said in a statement.

The agency noted that external management had been introduced pointwise in relation to generating assets of "utmost importance" for the stable functioning of the Russian energy sector. Such approach allows for smooth operation of companies that are significant for the Russian economy and the elimination of risks of possible political influence of unfriendly countries, the statement read.

At the same time, the decree does not deal with ownership issues and does not strip owners of their assets in Russia, but limits their rights to make management decisions, the agency added.

Putin's decree provided that 83.7% of Unipro's assets, 69.8% of Fortum's stakes owned by Fortum Russia, and 28% of the company's assets owned by Fortum Holding be transferred to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo.