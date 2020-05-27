Russian Watchdog Orders 14-Day Isolation After Traveling as Part of COVID-19 Prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has approved COVID-19 prevention rules for the period until January 1, 2021, including 14-day self-isolation upon arrival from regions with unfavorable epidemiological situation, according to a decree, published on Wednesday on the official legal information portal.

"People arriving from regions with unfavorable COVID-19 situation are self-isolating at home during 14 Calendar days from the day of their arrival," the decree read.

Rospotrebnadzor's agencies and other governmental bodies will be in charge of determining the list of flights arriving from "unfavorable" regions, according to the decree.