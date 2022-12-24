UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Russian Watchdog Permanently Blocks Website of Dozhd Broadcaster Due to Prohibited Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Saturday that it had permanently restricted access to a new website of the Dozhd broadcaster (listed as foreign agents in Russia) due to prohibited content.

"Based on the law on information, information technologies and protection of information, access to tvrain.tv website is permanently restricted due to repeated placement of prohibited content," the watchdog said.

Roskomnadzor specified that the website contained false information on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

In March, the Russian media regulator banned Dozhd over violations of public order and dissemination of news deemed fake about hostilities in Ukraine. In June, the broadcaster relocated from Russia to Latvia.

Earlier in the month, Latvian authorities revoked the broadcasting license of Dozhd TV channel, citing an alleged threat to national security and public order.

