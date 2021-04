Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's regional campaign offices were listed as organizations involved in extremism or terrorism by the national financial monitoring watchdog

The renewed list was released on Rosfinmonitoring's website on Friday.

On Thursday, Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov announced that the regional campaign offices would be dissolved.