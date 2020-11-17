UrduPoint.com
Russian Watchdog Reports Coronavirus Mutations In Siberia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:21 PM

The chief of the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday that some mutations of the coronavirus were registered in Siberia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The chief of the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday that some mutations of the coronavirus were registered in Siberia.

"We see certain changes ... in the Siberian region, which allows us to assume that its own version [of the coronavirus] with certain mutations is being formed in this region," Anna Popova said at an online forum on new scientific data on COVID-19.

Rospotrebnadzor specified later that this was not a new form of coronavirus, just certain mutations.

