Russian Watchdog Requests Telegram To Stop Spreading Personal Data Of Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Russian Watchdog Requests Telegram to Stop Spreading Personal Data of Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, on Saturday announced sending a request to the messenger service Telegram to stop the illegal circulation of Russian users' personal data.

"Based on complaints received from citizens regarding the publication of personal data, we have sent a letter to Telegram regarding the inadmissibility of spreading [users' data] and the need to cease unlawful circulation of personal information," the watchdog said in a statement.

According to the letter, spreading personal information without consent is against Russia's law as well as Telegram's privacy policy.

