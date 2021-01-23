UrduPoint.com
Russian Watchdog Says 89% Of Posts Urging Minors To Join Unauthorized Rallies Deleted

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Watchdog Says 89% of Posts Urging Minors to Join Unauthorized Rallies Deleted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced on Saturday that 89 percent of all detected online calls for minors to participate in unauthorized mass gatherings had been deleted.

According to the watchdog, cooperation with online platforms allowed to bring down such calls to a minimum.

"Currently, 89 percent of such detected messages have been deleted, while TikTok and VKontakte, which circulated them the most, have already deleted 93 and 87 percent, respectively," the watchdog said on Telegram.

More Stories From World

