UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Says Coronavirus Incidence Slowing Down In Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:08 PM

Russian Watchdog Says Coronavirus Incidence Slowing Down in Country

The increase in new cases of the coronavirus is slowing down in Russia, head of the consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The increase in new cases of the coronavirus is slowing down in Russia, head of the consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said Tuesday.

"In terms of the dynamic of the epidemic we are seeing across Russia, the increase in new cases is slowing down on average.

But the average incidence is different depending on the region," Popova said.

According to Popova, the two largest cities � Moscow and St. Petersburg � account for 40 percent of all cases in the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief S ..

10 minutes ago

UN envoy searching for way forward on Cyprus talks ..

1 minute ago

VC for promoting issues based research work at MPh ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi Intelligence Service Arrests IS-Linked Terro ..

1 minute ago

EU Secures Around 2Bln Vaccine Doses, Expects 1st ..

2 minutes ago

Horticulturists advised to control mealy bug on ma ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.