Russian Watchdog Says Coronavirus Incidence Slowing Down in Country

The increase in new cases of the coronavirus is slowing down in Russia, head of the consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The increase in new cases of the coronavirus is slowing down in Russia, head of the consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said Tuesday.

"In terms of the dynamic of the epidemic we are seeing across Russia, the increase in new cases is slowing down on average.

But the average incidence is different depending on the region," Popova said.

According to Popova, the two largest cities � Moscow and St. Petersburg � account for 40 percent of all cases in the country.